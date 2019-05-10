David Luiz has been rewarded for a stellar season at Chelsea

David Luiz has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

DEFENDER DAVID LUIZ has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the Brazil international will now remain at Stamford Bridge until June 2021.

Centre-back Luiz has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, making 48 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals, helping Chelsea secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and book a place in the Europa League final against Arsenal.

Speaking to the club’s website, Luiz said: “I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player.

“It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Luiz has “set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch”.

