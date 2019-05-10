This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
David Luiz has been rewarded for a stellar season at Chelsea

The centre-back has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

By AFP Friday 10 May 2019, 8:50 PM
16 minutes ago 897 Views 2 Comments
David Luiz has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.
Image: Mike Egerton
David Luiz has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.
David Luiz has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.
Image: Mike Egerton

DEFENDER DAVID LUIZ has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the Brazil international will now remain at Stamford Bridge until June 2021.

Centre-back Luiz has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, making 48 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals, helping Chelsea secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and book a place in the Europa League final against Arsenal.

Speaking to the club’s website, Luiz said: “I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player.

“It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Luiz has “set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch”.

