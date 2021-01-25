BE PART OF THE TEAM

Chelsea set to replace Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel

Lampard left Derby at the end of the 2018-19 season to take over at Stamford Bridge.

By Press Association Monday 25 Jan 2021, 10:55 AM
6 minutes ago 412 Views 0 Comments
THOMAS TUCHEL IS in line to take over at Chelsea with Frank Lampard expected to lose his job, the PA news agency understands.

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham helped the Blues progress into the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Luton.

But it looks unlikely to save Lampard’s job, with owner Roman Abramovich ready to make a change.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2019 and in spite of a transfer ban, led them to the FA Cup final and a fourth-place finish in his first managerial campaign at Stamford Bridge.

With cash to spend ahead of this season, the arrivals of Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have failed to translate into improved results and they are ninth in the Premier League at the halfway point.

The Blues have lost six times already in the division, with five of them during their last eight matches, and are 11 points off current leaders Manchester United.

