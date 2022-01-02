Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kelleher impresses for Liverpool but Chelsea rally from two goals down to snatch thrilling draw

It finished 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

By AFP Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 6:44 PM
20 minutes ago 3,848 Views 10 Comments
Image: Matt Dunham
Image: Matt Dunham

IRELAND’S CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER impressed in goals for Liverpool but it wasn’t enough to stop Chelsea from staging a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, which did not include Romelu Lukaku, were in danger of being blown away after Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netted in the early stages at Stamford Bridge.

Senegal forward Mane rounded Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy to fire home after Trevoh Chalobah stumbled in a curious attempt to head away a low pass in the ninth minute.

Salah doubled the lead with a sublime solo strike, the Egypt star drifting past Marcos Alonso with some nimble footwork before beating Mendy at his near post in the 26th minute.

Chelsea’s predicament looked even worse with Belgium striker Lukaku dropped after angering Tuchel with his recent admission that he was unhappy with his lack of game-time since his club record move from Inter Milan last year.

But Mateo Kovacic’s brilliant volley from the edge of the area gave Chelsea a lifeline in the 42nd minute.

Christian Pulisic’s fine finish completed Chelsea’s revival in first half stoppage-time as he sprinted onto N’Golo Kante’s pass and fired into the roof of the net.

Chelsea’s escape kept them in second place, one point ahead of third placed Liverpool.

But they trail 10 behind runaway leaders Manchester City after drawing four of their last five league games.

It was a frustrating setback for Liverpool, who were without Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, as well as boss Jurgen Klopp, due to positive coronavirus tests.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three league matches to leave them languishing 11 points behind champions City with a game in hand. 

© AFP 2022

