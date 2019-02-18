This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Under-fire Sarri admits Chelsea 'played confusing football' after limping out of FA Cup

The Blues crashed out of the competition after losing out to Manchester United at home.

By AFP Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:52 PM
33 minutes ago 1,234 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4500740
Chelsea only managed two shots on target in a 2-0 defeat to Man United.
Image: Adam Davy
Chelsea only managed two shots on target in a 2-0 defeat to Man United.
Chelsea only managed two shots on target in a 2-0 defeat to Man United.
Image: Adam Davy

UNDER-FIRE MAURIZIO SARRI admitted his Chelsea flops played “confused” football as they crashed out of the FA Cup with a tame 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Sarri was subjected to calls for his sacking from angry Chelsea fans during the troubled team’s fifth defeat in their last 10 games.

Booed off at the final whistle, the beleaguered Blues manager felt Chelsea deserved better after the FA Cup holders started the fifth round clash on top.

But he conceded they lacked direction and focus in a tepid second half surrender.

“Tonight we were unlucky because we played a very good first half and at the end of the half the score was 2-0,” Sarri said.

We gave them a few opportunities. We played confusing football in the second half. 

“After the first half it wasn’t easy to play with that score.”

Toothless Chelsea managed only two shots on target all night and the limp second half display suggested the players are hardly doing everything in their power to save Sarri.

Sarri has publicly criticised his squad on several occasions in his first season in charge, questioning their mentality and motivation.

Britain Soccer FA Cup The Chelsea boss looks on during his side's defeat. Source: Alastair Grant

The former Napoli is now in danger of being axed by ruthless owner Roman Abramovich, with Thursday’s Europa League tie against Malmo and Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City looming as must-win matches if Sarri is to save his job.

“I feel the pressure for results of course, not about something else,” he said when asked if he was concerned about being sacked.

“We have to work, we have to speak, we have to find more aggression and determination in both boxes.”

United’s commanding display was the perfect way to bounce back after last week’s disappointing Champions League last 16 first leg loss to Paris Saint Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with the way his players responded to that setback and United’s interim manager was especially impressed with their work-rate.

The performance tonight was fantastic, our tactics worked. We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked,” Solskjaer said.

“Chelsea are a good team, they have their way of playing but Juan Mata did a fantastic job on Jorginho and we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

“It is a massive result. We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked them tonight.”

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson cited over incident during Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    Iain Henderson cited over incident during Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    IRELAND
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie