Chelsea and Arsenal outcasts make loan exits

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO has signed for Napoli on loan from Premier League club Chelsea, the Serie A team announced on Monday, while Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on Monday signed a one-year loan deal to join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Napoli said that Bakayoko had joined Gennaro Gattuso’s side on a one-year deal, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis saying “welcome Tiemoue” in the official statement.

Bakayoko, 26, will rejoin Gattuso after playing for the 2006 World Cup winner at AC Milan — also on loan from Chelsea — in the 2018/19 season.

He played for Monaco last season in another loan deal from the London club, where he is under contract until 2022.

Italian media report that Napoli will pay €2 million of his €3.5 million annual salary.

Meanwhile, Guendouzi who can play as a central or defensive midfielder, is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy and has made 57 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

“Discussions with the club’s senior figures convinced me to join,” said Guendouzi in a statement.

“I don’t just want to develop personally, but help the whole club take the next step.”

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances for Arsenal and was a second-half replacement in the 2019 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

He has been called up four times by France, but has yet to make his international debut.

