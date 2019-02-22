This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea placed under transfer ban for next two windows

The club have been punished for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:55 AM
28 minutes ago 1,921 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4507167
A general view of Stamford Bridge.
Image: Adam Davy
A general view of Stamford Bridge.
A general view of Stamford Bridge.
Image: Adam Davy

CHELSEA HAVE BEEN placed under a transfer ban for the next two windows for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Fifa announced the news today, adding that the club would be fined 600,000 Swiss francs (over €520,000) for their actions.

Part of a statement read: “Chelsea was found to have breached art. 19 of the Regulations in the case of twenty-nine (29) minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players. The club also breached art. 18bis of the Regulations in connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.

The Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two (2) complete and consecutive registration periods. This ban applies to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams – and does not prevent the release of players.

“Additionally, the club was fined CHF 600,000 and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation of the minor players concerned.

“The Football Association was also found to have breached the rules in connection with minors. It was fined CHF 510,000 and given a period of six months to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football.

“The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players and effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as also confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The decisions issued by the Disciplinary Committee were notified today and can be contested before the FIFA Appeal Committee.”

More to follow

