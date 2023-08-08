Chelsea face Premier League probe over alleged financial breaches – reports

CHELSEA ARE REPORTEDLY the subject of a Premier League investigation for alleged breaches of financial regulations during Roman Abramovich’s time at the club.

It has been reported current owners Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital Consortium, who took over last summer after Abramovich was forced to sell following sanctions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, flagged the potential issue to the Premier League and Football Association themselves.

Advertisement

Uefa announced last month it had been approached “proactively” by the club, who agreed to pay €10million to Europe’s governing body after owning up to “incomplete financial reporting” between 2012 and 2019.

Chelsea said in a statement at the time their new owners became aware of potential impropriety when carrying out a “thorough due diligence process” prior to the purchase.

According to reports, no charges have yet been brought by the Premier League but, even though the allegations relate to a previous ownership, possible sanctions could include a fine or points deduction if the club are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

The PA news agency has contacted Chelsea and the Premier League for comment.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!