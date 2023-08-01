Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Lesley Ugochukwu.
# Transfer Talk
Chelsea snap up teenage midfielder from Rennes for €27.3 million
Ugochukwu made his senior debut for Rennes in 2021.
2.0k
3
1 hour ago

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The France Under-19 international moves to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of €27.3 million as the club continue their rebuild under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Ugochukwu, 19, made his senior debut for Rennes in 2021 and went on to play 60 times for his boyhood club.

He follows Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo Gabriel to west London, with defender Axel Disasi’s move from Monaco expected to be completed in the coming days.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     