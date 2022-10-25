Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea reach Champions League knockout stages for 18th time in 19 attempts

It continues the Blues’ excellent record of successfully navigating the group stages — only once have they failed at this hurdle.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal.
CHELSEA BEAT RB Salzburg 2-1 this evening to seal their progress to the Champions League knockout stages.

It continues the Blues’ excellent record of successfully navigating the group stages — only once have they failed at this hurdle in 19 attempts.

Elsewhere, in the other early Champions League game in Man City’s group, Sevilla beat Copenhagen 3-0 to keep alive their hopes of progression.

