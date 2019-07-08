This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luiz, Kante and Giroud added to Chelsea squad for Dublin friendlies

The Blues face Bohs and St Pat’s this week.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 5:36 PM
19 minutes ago 544 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4715994
David Luiz is among those in the Chelsea squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.
Image: Bradley Collyer
David Luiz is among those in the Chelsea squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.
David Luiz is among those in the Chelsea squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.
Image: Bradley Collyer

NEW CHELSEA MANAGER Frank Lampard has added a host of first-team players to his extended squad for this week’s pre-season friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin.

Among the 13 players who linked up with the Blues squad in Ireland today were David Luiz, N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, as Lampard — appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor last week — prepares for his first game in charge at Dalymount Park on Wednesday night [7.45pm].

The Europa League winners will then continue their early pre-season preparations with another sold-out clash at Richmond Park on Saturday afternoon [2pm], with Harry Kenny’s St Pat’s providing the opposition. 

Tickets for both games have been sold out, Bohs and St Pat’s have announced, with the addition of the likes of Jorginho and Ross Barkley to the visitors’ panel sure to whet the appetite of Blues fans in Ireland.

Lampard has also called on Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, after the pair enjoyed successful loan spells with Aston Villa and Derby County respectively last season.

Abraham helped Villa earn promotion to the Premier League by defeating Mount’s Derby, managed at the time by Lampard, in the play-off final.

After spending a week in Ireland, the Blues travel to Japan, where they will first face Kawasaki Frontale before taking on Barcelona.

Chelsea will then take on Reading, RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 August. 

Chelsea squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Kurt Zouma, Ethan Ampadu, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy, Pedro, Mason Mount, Izzy Brown, Lewis Baker, Kasey Palmer, Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Lucas Piazon, Jamie Cumming, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Ike Ugbo, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie