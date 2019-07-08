Luiz, Kante and Giroud added to Chelsea squad for Dublin friendlies

David Luiz is among those in the Chelsea squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.

David Luiz is among those in the Chelsea squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.

NEW CHELSEA MANAGER Frank Lampard has added a host of first-team players to his extended squad for this week’s pre-season friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin.

Among the 13 players who linked up with the Blues squad in Ireland today were David Luiz, N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, as Lampard — appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor last week — prepares for his first game in charge at Dalymount Park on Wednesday night [7.45pm].

The Europa League winners will then continue their early pre-season preparations with another sold-out clash at Richmond Park on Saturday afternoon [2pm], with Harry Kenny’s St Pat’s providing the opposition.

Tickets for both games have been sold out, Bohs and St Pat’s have announced, with the addition of the likes of Jorginho and Ross Barkley to the visitors’ panel sure to whet the appetite of Blues fans in Ireland.

Lampard has also called on Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, after the pair enjoyed successful loan spells with Aston Villa and Derby County respectively last season.

Abraham helped Villa earn promotion to the Premier League by defeating Mount’s Derby, managed at the time by Lampard, in the play-off final.

After spending a week in Ireland, the Blues travel to Japan, where they will first face Kawasaki Frontale before taking on Barcelona.

Chelsea will then take on Reading, RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 August.

Chelsea squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Kurt Zouma, Ethan Ampadu, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy, Pedro, Mason Mount, Izzy Brown, Lewis Baker, Kasey Palmer, Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Lucas Piazon, Jamie Cumming, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Ike Ugbo, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!