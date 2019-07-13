Olivier Giroud scores twice in Inchicore as Chelsea bag friendly win against St Pat's

CHELSEA ROUNDED OFF their week-long tour of Dublin with a comprehensive 4-0 friendly win against St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

A sold-out crowd flocked to Inchicore to catch a glimpse of their Premier League heroes.

Frank Lampard enjoyed his first game as Chelsea boss with a 1-1 draw at Dalymount Park on Wednesday, with Eric Molloy’s 89th-minute equaliser ensuring Bohemians enjoyed a share of the spoils.

Molloy, a trialist for Keith Long’s side, also featured as a trialist for St Pat’s three days after his composed finish and acrobatic celebration lit up Wednesday’s 1-1 draw.

This friendly was a much more one-sided affair, with goals Mason Mount, Emerson and a double from Olivier Giroud securing a conclusive win for the visitors.

Olivier Giroud scored twice in the second half at Richmond Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Star names like David Luiz, Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic all featured.

Mount broke the deadlock with a composed finish after 14 minutes, before Emerson doubled Chelsea’s lead just six minutes later.

Lampard emptied his bench with a new starting XI for the second half, with a double from World Cup-winner Giroud making sure of the win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!