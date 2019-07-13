This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Olivier Giroud scores twice in Inchicore as Chelsea bag friendly win against St Pat's

Frank Lampard’s side secured a comprehensive win at Richmond Park after drawing with Bohemians midweek.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 4:26 PM
Ross Barkley competes for possession at Richmond Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CHELSEA ROUNDED OFF their week-long tour of Dublin with a comprehensive 4-0 friendly win against St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

A sold-out crowd flocked to Inchicore to catch a glimpse of their Premier League heroes.

Frank Lampard enjoyed his first game as Chelsea boss with a 1-1 draw at Dalymount Park on Wednesday, with Eric Molloy’s 89th-minute equaliser ensuring Bohemians enjoyed a share of the spoils.

Molloy, a trialist for Keith Long’s side, also featured as a trialist for St Pat’s three days after his composed finish and acrobatic celebration lit up Wednesday’s 1-1 draw.

This friendly was a much more one-sided affair, with goals Mason Mount, Emerson and a double from Olivier Giroud securing a conclusive win for the visitors.

Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring a goal Olivier Giroud scored twice in the second half at Richmond Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Star names like David Luiz, Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic all featured.

Mount broke the deadlock with a composed finish after 14 minutes, before Emerson doubled Chelsea’s lead just six minutes later.

Lampard emptied his bench with a new starting XI for the second half, with a double from World Cup-winner Giroud making sure of the win.

