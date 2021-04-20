BE PART OF THE TEAM

Chelsea set to withdraw from the proposed European Super League - reports

The London club are expected to make an announcement following fan protests at Stamford Bridge this evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 7:16 PM
6 minutes ago 1,898 Views 9 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

CHELSEA ARE PLANNING to withdraw from the proposed European Super League, according to multiple reports this evening.

On Sunday, the London club were one of 12 teams who revealed plans to launch a breakaway Super League competition, which offers guaranteed spots for its founding members as well as billions of euro in payments.

The news has created massive unrest in football with a number of managers and players outlining their opposition to the plans.

Fans have also made their opposition clear, and a large number of Chelsea supporters gathered outside the club’s Stamford Bridge stadium this evening to stage a protest ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

At one stage Chelsea’s technical advisor, and former goalkeeper, Petr Cech came out to talk to some of those supporters.

Cech could be heard saying “give everybody time” in a video posted on social media.

And it now appears Chelsea will try withdraw from the Super League, putting the proposed competition in doubt, with the very real possibility that some of the other 11 teams could follow suit.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

