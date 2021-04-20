Chelsea set to withdraw from the proposed European Super League - reports

CHELSEA ARE PLANNING to withdraw from the proposed European Super League, according to multiple reports this evening.

On Sunday, the London club were one of 12 teams who revealed plans to launch a breakaway Super League competition, which offers guaranteed spots for its founding members as well as billions of euro in payments.

The news has created massive unrest in football with a number of managers and players outlining their opposition to the plans.

Fans have also made their opposition clear, and a large number of Chelsea supporters gathered outside the club’s Stamford Bridge stadium this evening to stage a protest ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

At one stage Chelsea’s technical advisor, and former goalkeeper, Petr Cech came out to talk to some of those supporters.

Cech could be heard saying “give everybody time” in a video posted on social media.

And it now appears Chelsea will try withdraw from the Super League, putting the proposed competition in doubt, with the very real possibility that some of the other 11 teams could follow suit.

More to follow…