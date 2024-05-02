Postecoglou admits Spurs are lacking belief after third straight defeat

ANGE POSTECOGLOU ADMITTED his Tottenham side have “lost belief” after a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea left their hopes of Champions League qualification in tatters.

Postecoglou’s side needed a win at Stamford Bridge to close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

But instead they slumped to a third successive loss after goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson fired Chelsea to victory over their London rivals.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are seven points behind Villa with four games left, while Unai Emery’s men have three to play.

With their Champions League hopes fading, Postecoglou conceded his players are no longer playing with the confidence that infused their performances earlier this season.

Taking the blame for Tottenham’s untimely slump, the Australian said: “It wasn’t good enough and I have to take responsibility for that. It’s on me.

I’m the manager and I’m the one putting them out there and it was not good enough. When we put in a performance like we did in the first half, it meant my message wasn’t getting through.

Tottenham’s issues with defending set-pieces were decisive again, leaving former Celtic boss Postecoglou to bemoan his side’s collapse in the final weeks of his first season in charge.

“I feel like we’ve lost a bit of belief and conviction in our football and that’s on me to change that,” he said.

“It wasn’t about conceding the first goal, it was our approach to playing football and we were nowhere near good enough. That’s on me.

“We’ve been in a bit of a grind for a while now. That’s part of our challenge and part of our growth. We have to go out there and perform and sometimes you have to grind out. We were poor today.”

Asked if Tottenham’s top four bid was over, the downcast Postecoglou added: “I don’t know how to answer these questions. We were poor today, what is the point of thinking about anything else?

“There’s no major formula. We will work hard and make sure we get it right. My responsibility is to make sure we play better next time.”

