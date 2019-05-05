This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea shake off fans' jeers to go third with Watford win

Second-half goals lifted the gloom at Stamford Bridge as manager Sarri was booed following newspaper comments by Gary Cahill.

By AFP Sunday 5 May 2019, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,669 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4620978
David Luiz celebrates his goal.
Image: Adam Davy
David Luiz celebrates his goal.
David Luiz celebrates his goal.
Image: Adam Davy

CHELSEA MOVED INTO third place in the Premier League as a quick-fire blitz from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz inspired a vital 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were booed off after a sloppy first half, but two goals in three minutes from Loftus-Cheek and Luiz lifted the mood at Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Higuain added the third and Chelsea are now one point clear of fourth placed Tottenham after their first win in four games in all competitions.

If the Blues win their last league game of the season at Leicester next Sunday they will be certain to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

Before heading to Leicester, Chelsea host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday, with the tie poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

Finishing in the top four and winning the Europa League would make Sarri’s troubled first season a relative success.

But even now Sarri, who has struggled to win over his squad, can’t escape murmurs of dissent.

The former Napoli boss awoke to more unrest on Sunday after out-of-favour Blues defender Gary Cahill blasted Sarri.

Cahill has made just eight appearances this season and claims he has been shown a lack of respect by Sarri.

“I see some of the situations with players who won the title with Chelsea, not just myself, and it just hasn’t been right,” the long-serving Cahill told the Sunday Telegraph.

“It makes it very hard for me to have respect for someone who has not respected what some of us have won with the club.”

Cahill was given a standing ovation by Chelsea fans when Sarri sent him on in the final minutes for what could be his farewell appearance.

But Cahill’s outburst might have been on his team-mates’ minds during a lethargic, distracted first half display.

Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu went close early on with a fierce shot that flashed just wide.

Chelsea were also indebted to a stunning save from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who recently admitted the painful lessons of his League Cup final mutiny — when he refused to be substituted against Manchester City — have made him a better person and player.

When Jose Holebas whipped in a cross, Kepa showed why Sarri only dropped him for one match following that Wembley rebellion as he leapt high to his right to brilliantly claw away Troy Deeney’s header from a Jose Holebas cross.

Adding to a concerning start for Chelsea, they lost France midfielder N’Golo Kante to injury after 10 minutes.

Loftus-Cheek, who started on the bench despite an impressive display in Frankfurt, came on for Kante, but Chelsea were still off the pace.

Deulofeu scuffed wide from a good position and by the time Holebas rifled just over from long-range, Sarri cut an agitated figure as he gesticulated angrily on the touchline.

Urging his players to “pass, pass, pass”, Sarri’s promptings almost brought a reward when Pedro went close with a 20-yard blast after a neat link-up with Gonzalo Higuain.

It wasn’t enough to prevent half-time jeers.

But Eden Hazard was beginning to warm to his task and the Belgian, without whom Chelsea would be completely toothless, helped Sarri’s men silence the doubters in the 48th minute.

When Hazard took a short corner, he collected Pedro’s return pass and flicked a cross towards the far post, where Loftus-Cheek rose above Nathaniel Chalobah to head home from close-range.

Playing with more verve and belief now, Chelsea struck again from another corner three minutes later as Hazard’s delivery was met by Luiz with a thumping header past Foster.

Higuain put the result beyond doubt when he scored just the fifth goal of his loan spell from Juventus in the 75th minute.

Running onto Pedro’s pass, the Argentine striker clipped a delicate finish over Foster from a tight angle to cap Chelsea’s second half resurgence.

 © – AFP 2019

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie