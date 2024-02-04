More woe for Pochettino as Chelsea's awful season continues

MAURICIO POCHETTINO’S problems mounted as struggling Chelsea crashed to a dismal 4-2 defeat against Wolves.

Premier League leaders Liverpool face a crucial clash with title rivals Arsenal later on Sunday, but it was Chelsea’s travails that took the spotlight before the showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Languishing in 11th place, Chelsea were booed off by furious fans after Matheus Cunha’s hat-trick condemned them to a second successive defeat.

Chelsea were thrashed by Liverpool 4-1 on Wednesday and their week-to-forget finished with an even more embarrassing loss as Wolves completed the double over the woeful west Londoners.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead with a composed angled finish from Moises Caicedo’s defence-splitting pass in the 19th minute.

But Chelsea’s lead lasted just three minutes, with Cunha’s shot taking a hefty deflection off Thiago Silva to leave Blues keeper Djordje Petrovic wrong-footed as it whistled into the net.

Pochettino wore an exasperated look in the 43rd minute when Rayan Ait Nouri’s shot deflected in for an own goal off Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The already fraught atmosphere turned even more toxic in the 63rd minute as Pedro Neto teed up Cunha to drive in Wolves’ third goal.

Cunha’s 82nd-minute penalty, awarded when he was fouled by Malo Gusto, capped a miserable afternoon for Pochettino, who took no consolation from Silva’s close-range finish in the 86th minute.

It has been a dispiriting first season in charge for Pochettino and the former Tottenham boss is certain to face calls for his sacking unless results improve quickly.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has already shown his ruthless side by sacking Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge last term.

With trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City among their next three games, Chelsea could be in complete disarray by the time they face Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley on 25 February.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are two points above the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Dutch forward Justin Kluivert gave Bournemouth the perfect start when he poked home in the fifth minute.

But Callum Hudson-Odoi hauled Forest level on the stroke of half-time with a curler from the edge of the area.

Bournemouth had Philip Billing sent off for a foul on Hudson-Odoi in the 84th minute.

