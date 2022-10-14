Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 14 October 2022
Advertisement

Chelsea’s duo could be set to miss World Cup

Graham Potter confirmed that Reece James and N’Golo Kante will see specialists in the coming days.

By AFP Friday 14 Oct 2022, 5:25 PM
17 minutes ago 567 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5893723
Reece James (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Reece James (file pic).
Reece James (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA MANAGER Graham Potter confirmed that Reece James and N’Golo Kante will see specialists in the coming days which could determine their chances of going to the World Cup next month.

England right-back James limped off with a knee injury during the Blues 2-0 win against AC Milan in midweek with reports in the English media suggesting the 22-year-old faces a race against time to be fit for Qatar.

“He’s due to see a specialist over the weekend. Until we get that information there is not too much more I can add unfortunately, the rest would just be speculation,” said Potter on James, who had established himself as first-choice for Gareth Southgate at right wing-back for England.

“Yesterday he felt not too bad, but until you get these things checked you never know. We will wait and see. There’s no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet, we need to check and then go forward.”

Kante has not featured since August and has suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was vital to France’s success in Russia four years ago and would be a big miss for Didier Deschamps’s side.

“He’s due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s a setback, it’s not good news, but I can’t give you anything more at this stage,” added Potter.

Kante has been dogged by injury problems over the past two years and Potter believes both club and country have to be careful in managing his fitness.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Historically there are things which have happened which is a concern, so we need to get to the bottom of that,” he added on Kante’s injury record.

“It’s a setback at this stage of this rehab which is worrying but all we can do is get the right diagnosis, get the right consultation, and try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football.”

Potter also confirmed that Wesley Fofana is unlikely to play for Chelsea before the World Cup due to a knee injury, limiting his chances of making the France squad.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie