Advertisement
Tuesday 31 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk (file pic).
# Controversy
Chelsea’s Mudryk unlikely to face ban over racial slur
The FA is seeking clarification about a social media post.
3.3k
1
48 minutes ago

CHELSEA FORWARD Mykhailo Mudryk is unlikely to face a ban for using a racial slur in a social media post, the PA news agency understands.

The Ukrainian has apologised via a statement from his representatives for using the term while reciting song lyrics in a TikTok video.

The Football Association is seeking clarification and observations from Mudryk and his club over when the recording was made, when it was posted online and when it was deleted.

While the FA is able to charge players for discriminatory behaviour away from a football setting under new guidelines issued in 2020, PA understands the FA is unlikely to charge the player in this case based on the information it already holds about it, and instead is likely to remind Mudryk of his responsibilities.

Acts of discrimination can be classed as aggravated breaches of FA Rule E3.1 governing misconduct, and where a charge is issued and proven for such a breach, the starting sanction is six matches.

Mudryk’s representatives told The Sun: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     