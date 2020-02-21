Cheltenham blow for Gordon Elliott as Glenloe is ruled out

Glenlow was fancied for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

GORDON ELLIOTT’S TEAM for the Cheltenham Festival has shrunk by one, with the leading trainer forced to rule Glenloe out of the meeting.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old was favourite for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

He already has good Festival form to his name, beaten just a short head in the Pertemps Final of 2018 by stablemate Delta Work – now one of the leading fancies for this year’s Gold Cup.

Glenloe has yet to win in five outings over fences, but has shaped well the last twice in valuable handicaps.

However, Elliott informed punters via Twitter this morning that his charge will miss the Festival.

He wrote: “Unfortunately Glenloe will be missing this year’s Cheltenham Festival due to a little setback.”

