This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheltenham blow for Gordon Elliott as Glenloe is ruled out

Elliott confirmed this morning that the JP McManus-owned nine-year-old will miss the Festival.

By Press Association Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:29 AM
26 minutes ago 222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5016410
Glenlow was fancied for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.
Image: PA
Glenlow was fancied for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.
Glenlow was fancied for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.
Image: PA

GORDON ELLIOTT’S TEAM for the Cheltenham Festival has shrunk by one, with the leading trainer forced to rule Glenloe out of the meeting.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old was favourite for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

He already has good Festival form to his name, beaten just a short head in the Pertemps Final of 2018 by stablemate Delta Work – now one of the leading fancies for this year’s Gold Cup.

Glenloe has yet to win in five outings over fences, but has shaped well the last twice in valuable handicaps.

However, Elliott informed punters via Twitter this morning that his charge will miss the Festival.

He wrote: “Unfortunately Glenloe will be missing this year’s Cheltenham Festival due to a little setback.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie