Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

AFTER SCOOPING THE Champion Hurdle as part of a Grade 1 hat-trick on Tuesday, Willie Mullins turns his attention to the feature race on day two at Cheltenham, the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30pm).

And judging by the form that’s already in the book, it will take something special to deny El Fabiolo back-to-back Festival wins.

The 2023 Arkle winner is a perfect six from six since going chasing, and cemented his credentials at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, where he oozed class.

He’s set to go off a red-hot favourite at odds of around 1/2, with JP McManus’s Jonbon (last year’s Arkle runner-up), Edwardstone, and Captain Guinness the most likely challengers in the eight-runner field.

Who will win the Queen Mother Champion Chase?

