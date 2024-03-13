Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
El Fabiolo clears the last on his way to winning the Arkle Chase at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. Tom Maher/INPHO
Cheltenham 2024

Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

The feature race on day two goes to post at 3.30pm.
0
129
34 minutes ago

AFTER SCOOPING THE Champion Hurdle as part of a Grade 1 hat-trick on Tuesday, Willie Mullins turns his attention to the feature race on day two at Cheltenham, the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30pm).

And judging by the form that’s already in the book, it will take something special to deny El Fabiolo back-to-back Festival wins.

The 2023 Arkle winner is a perfect six from six since going chasing, and cemented his credentials at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, where he oozed class.

He’s set to go off a red-hot favourite at odds of around 1/2, with JP McManus’s Jonbon (last year’s Arkle runner-up), Edwardstone, and Captain Guinness the most likely challengers in the eight-runner field.

Who will win the Queen Mother Champion Chase?


Poll Results:

El Fabiolo (15)
Jonbon (4)
Captain Guinness (3)
Edwardstone (1)
Other (1)

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     