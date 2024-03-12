Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

IT’S CHAMPION HURDLE day as the 2024 Cheltenham Festival begins this afternoon.

In the absence of the reigning champion Constitution Hill, the hot favourite is State Man for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, the runner-up last year in this race.

State Man’s form since then has been hugely impressive, most recently winning the Irish Champion Hurdle last month at Leopardstown.

Can he be stopped? Iberico Lord is the runner for Nicky Henderson, who is without his superstar Constitution Hill on this occasion, while Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point is set to go off second favourite. Willie Mullins also has Zarak The Brave in the field of eight, with State Man the one they all have to beat.

Let us know what you think.

