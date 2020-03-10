Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

ALL EYES ARE on the Champion Hurdle today, the feature race on the opening day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

A field of 17 are set to race at 3.30pm for the main prize in what is regarded as an extremely open contest.

Nicky Henderson, who has won this race seven times, has four contenders including the favourite Epatante, victorious in Kempton last time out.

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills is likely to be another strong challenger with Fussil Raffles and Call Me Lord completing the Henderson team.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend will combine with Cilaos Emery and there is another Mullins entrant in Sharjah. Robbie Power is set to ride Supasundae for Jessica Harrington while Davy Russell will be on board Coeur Sublime for Gordon Elliott.

Last year’s winning trainer Gavin Cromwell has Darver Star with Jonathan Moore his jockey and there’s another Irish hopeful in Petit Mouchoir for the partnership of Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

So who’s your tip to triumph? Let us know.

