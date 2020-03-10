This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

Epatante is the favourite but who will win the feature race on the first day of the festival?

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 6:15 AM
8 minutes ago 59 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5039263
The 2020 Cheltenham Festival begins today.
Image: Andrew Matthews
The 2020 Cheltenham Festival begins today.
The 2020 Cheltenham Festival begins today.
Image: Andrew Matthews

ALL EYES ARE on the Champion Hurdle today, the feature race on the opening day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

A field of 17 are set to race at 3.30pm for the main prize in what is regarded as an extremely open contest.

Nicky Henderson, who has won this race seven times, has four contenders including the favourite Epatante, victorious in Kempton last time out.

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills is likely to be another strong challenger with Fussil Raffles and Call Me Lord completing the Henderson team.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend will combine with Cilaos Emery and there is another Mullins entrant in Sharjah. Robbie Power is set to ride Supasundae for Jessica Harrington while Davy Russell will be on board Coeur Sublime for Gordon Elliott.

Last year’s winning trainer Gavin Cromwell has Darver Star with Jonathan Moore his jockey and there’s another Irish hopeful in Petit Mouchoir for the partnership of Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

So who’s your tip to triumph? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Epatante (6)
Supasundae (6)
Other (4)
Cilaos Emery (2)
Pentland Hills (2)
Coeur Sublime (2)






About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

