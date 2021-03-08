Buveur D’Air to miss Champion Hurdle

NICKY HENDERSON HAS announced that his dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air will not bid to regain his crown next week.

Buveur D’Air, successful in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece in 2017 and 2018, will instead head for the Aintree Hurdle over two and a half miles next month.

The 10-year-old, owned by JP McManus, returned from a 420-day injury lay-off when second of three in the The New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock in January.

He has remained in the Champion Hurdle reckoning, after his trainer voiced satisfaction with his well-being following that comeback.

Having discussed plans with JP over the weekend we have decided that Buveur D’Air will NOT run @CheltenhamRaces and instead will wait for @AintreeRaces



The extra distance will suit him well. He and Epatante are in very good form and we are very much looking forward to next week — Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) March 8, 2021

“The extra distance will suit him well. He and Epatante are in very good form, and we are very much looking forward to next week.”

