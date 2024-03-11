Cheltenham: Soft ground expected for day one ,El Fabiolo and Jonbon clash in Champion Chase

SOFT GROUND LOOKS assured for at least the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, with more rain possible on Tuesday.

After the wettest February on record, the water table remains exceptionally high which meant a relatively dry weekend at the track came in very useful.

The ground is even more testing in the middle where the cross-country race takes place, with the ground described as heavy, soft in places.

“We’re happy and the track is in good shape, we’re pleased with how that looks,” said clerk of the course Jon Pullin.

Advertisement

“We faced a few challenges last year with grass cover, but that was on the back of a cold spell throughout the winter. It’s been a very different story this year and obviously very wet, which has given us other challenges, but we’re happy with conditions.”

Meanwhile, El Fabiolo and Jonbon head a list of eight runners in Wednesday’s Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

The big two will clash for the third time, with honours even heading into this year’s Festival showdown.

Jonbon struck the first blow in the Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree two years ago, but El Fabiolo was a decisive victor in last season’s Arkle.

Edwardstone has been beaten twice by Jonbon this term but can boast a previous Festival success on his extensive CV, having landed the 2022 Arkle.

Captain Guinness was second to Energumene in this contest 12 months ago, while Elixir De Nutz will bid to follow up his surprise triumph over Jonbon in January’s rescheduled Clarence House Chase at Prestbury Park.

Boothill, 2022 Champion Chase runner-up Funambule Sivola and Gentleman De Mee complete the line-up.