Day Two of Cheltenham under threat due to Storm Gareth, festival could be extended to Saturday

WEDNESDAY AT THIS year’s Cheltenham Festival is potentially in danger because of Storm Gareth.

Rain and strong winds of up to 50 miles per hour are predicted for Wednesday, when the Betway Queen Mother Champions Chase is the feature race.

Clerk of the course Simon Claisse has said they are monitoring the situation and if Day Two is cancelled it could mean extending the festival to Saturday.

“We wanted to give you an early insight into conditions for tomorrow as the forecast is looking challenging, with strong gusting winds throughout the day,” said Claisse on Twitter.

“We are continually monitoring the situation and will keep racegoers informed as the conditions present themselves.”

Update from Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course ahead of racing. It’s currently wet with no issues expected today, but we are monitoring the gusts forecast for tomorrow. #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/j2jpvIOlf1 — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 12, 2019

