Mullins announces Galopin Des Champs to miss Cheltenham Gold Cup

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS has been ruled out of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, trainer Willie Mullins has announced.
Winner of the race in 2023 and 2024, the Audrey Turley-owned gelding was second to Inothewayurthinkin 12 months ago when bidding to join the likes of Arkle and Best Mate as a three-time winner.
In two starts so far this season, the 10-year-old had been third on both occasions, in the Savills Chase on his reappearance and most recently to stablemate Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup.
Mullins told Sporting Life: “Unfortunately Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out for the rest of the season. After working very well on Thursday morning he wasn’t right on Friday morning and will miss the Gold Cup and the other spring festivals.”
