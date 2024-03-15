Poll: Who do you think will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Advertisement
Galopin Des Champs en route to winning the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Tom Maher/INPHO
It’s nearly time for the big one.
THE CURTAIN COMES down on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival today, with the Gold Cup the feature race at 3.30pm.

Last year’s winner, Galopin Des Champs — for the dominant Willie Mullins-Paul Townend duo — is the big favourite.

The main rival is Fastorslow for Martin Brassil and JJ Slevin, who beat Galopin at Punchestown last April and last November.

Gordon Elliott has Gerri Colombe, while Shishkin and Hewick is out of the race. Rachael Blackmore is aboard 40/1 shot Jungle Boogie. L’Homme Presse, for Venetia Williams, and Bravesmangame, for Paul Nicholls, are the brightest English hopes.

But Galopin is widely tipped to go back-to-back as the Gold Cup marks its 100th year at the Cheltenham Festival.

Who will win the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup?


Poll Results:

Galopin Des Champs (10)
Other (2)
Fastorslow (1)
Gerri Colombe  (1)
L'Homme Presse  (1)
Bravemansgame  (1)

