Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Davy Russell and Presenting Percy: will they be celebrating again today?

THE BLUE RIBAND event of the jumps racing season is here — but who will be crowned the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup champion this afternoon?

Willie Mullins has trained over 60 Cheltenham winners but, remarkably, has never won the most prestigious race of the week.

He sends four contenders to take a shot at the £410,000 top prize this year — Bellshill, Kemboy, Al Boum Photo, and Invitation Only.

Perhaps the strongest Irish chance of all is Pat Kelly’s Presenting Percy, who goes in search of his third straight Festival win in the hands of Davy Russell, and looks likely to set off as the favourite.

But the home team can call upon a strong squad as well, not least last year’s winner Native River and the Alex Ferguson-owned Clan Des Obeaux.

Who do you think will win?