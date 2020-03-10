This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish glory as De Bromhead and Coleman celebrate Cheltenham Arkle success

Prolific mare Put The Kettle On triumphed on the opening day.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 2:48 PM
47 minutes ago 1,360 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5040369

PROLIFIC MARE PUT The Kettle On showed the boys the way home in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy.

aidan-coleman-henry-de-bromhead-and-members-of-the-one-for-luck-syndicate-celebrate-winning-with-put-the-kettle-on Henry De Bromhead and Aidan Coleman celebrate with the winning syndicate. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Despite having won four of her previous five starts over fences, the Henry de Bromhead-trained six-year-old was a 16-1 chance on what was her first competitive appearance since landing the Arkle Trophy Trial over the course and distance in November.

Ridden by Aidan Coleman, Put The Kettle On was always close to the pace and was in front rounding the home turn, with Fakir D’oudairies her nearest pursuer.

The latter did himself no favours by walking through the second fence from the finish – and while he tried his very best to bridge the gap racing up the hill, Put The Kettle On refused to bend and passed the post a length and a half to the good.

Rouge Vif ran a fine race in third, with the winner’s stablemate Notebook – the 5-2 favourite on the strength of successive Grade One wins at Leopardstown – ultimately disappointing.

 

