Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore land the Champion Hurdle in style

RACHAEL BLACKMORE CREATED history in style by landing the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham today with favourite Honeysuckle.

The Tipperary native became the first female jockey to land the feature race on the opening day of the festival.

And she did it with a superb showing as the unbeaten Honeysuckle for trainer Henry De Bromhead justified the favourite tag.

Sharjah finished second with last year’s favourite Epatante back in third.

"I'm speechless to be honest, I really am. I can't believe we just won a Champion Hurdle!"



