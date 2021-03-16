BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore land the Champion Hurdle in style

The favourite lived up to the billing in the big race on the opening day.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 3:15 PM
6 minutes ago
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

RACHAEL BLACKMORE CREATED history in style by landing the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham today with favourite Honeysuckle.

The Tipperary native became the first female jockey to land the feature race on the opening day of the festival.

And she did it with a superb showing as the unbeaten Honeysuckle for trainer Henry De Bromhead justified the favourite tag.

Sharjah finished second with last year’s favourite Epatante back in third.

More to follow…

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

