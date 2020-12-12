Song repels Silver challenge to take International honours

SONG FOR SOMEONE continued his progression when just holding off Silver Streak in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trained by Tom Symonds, the five-year-old was dropping back in trip having won the Coral Hurdle last time out, but he had to dig deep on the run to the line.

Several hurdles were omitted due to low sun and there were plenty in with chances turning into the straight, but it was the chestnut under Aidan Coleman who continued on his winning streak.

Cracking horse 👏



Song For Someone is so likeable and notches the hat-trick from Silver Streak in gripping finish to the Unibet International Hurdle at @CheltenhamRaces @AidanColeman @thomsymonds pic.twitter.com/SlFpMgnT2g — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 12, 2020

Silver Streak, who was carried out by a loose horse in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle two weeks ago, finished with a wet sail under Adam Wedge, but he went down by just a nose to the 6-1 chance.

Goshen, the 6-4 favourite, had been keen throughout and got to the front coming down the hill, but faded out of contention quickly to be last.