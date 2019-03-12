Day 2 under threat

17 mins ago

Our friends at the Racing Post write:

“The second day of the Cheltenham Festival is now under threat, with the racecourse predicting Wednesday’s racing will hinge on at least one morning inspection.

Eleven years on from the cancellation of the festival’s day two programme due to strong winds, the same fate could befall a card that is due to feature the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Should Wednesday’s meeting be abandoned it is believed Cheltenham is considering extending this season’s festival to Saturday. Clerk of the course Simon Claisse had on Sunday played down the threat caused by Storm Gareth. However, the expectation is now that wind speeds of around 50 miles per hour could place temporary structures in jeopardy.

Should it not be possible to give a green light to racing at the point of the first inspection, Cheltenham has not ruled out the possibility of pushing back the time at which racegoers are allowed to enter the racecourse.”