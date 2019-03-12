Follow all the action from Prestbury Park.
Standing start after a bit of commotion but we’re almost ready to go in the Arkle Challenge Trophy.
It’s the Arkle up next, with what has been described in places as a ‘poor renewal’ and, more kindly, an ‘open race’.
Johnny fancies Kalashnikov, I think, with Jack Quinlan on board.
The Mick Channon-trained Glen Forsa at 9-2 will go off favourite while the Gordon Elliott-Davy Russell combo will hope to get off the mark early with Hardline, second favourite at 7-2.
Day 2 under threat
Our friends at the Racing Post write:
“The second day of the Cheltenham Festival is now under threat, with the racecourse predicting Wednesday’s racing will hinge on at least one morning inspection.
Eleven years on from the cancellation of the festival’s day two programme due to strong winds, the same fate could befall a card that is due to feature the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Should Wednesday’s meeting be abandoned it is believed Cheltenham is considering extending this season’s festival to Saturday. Clerk of the course Simon Claisse had on Sunday played down the threat caused by Storm Gareth. However, the expectation is now that wind speeds of around 50 miles per hour could place temporary structures in jeopardy.
Should it not be possible to give a green light to racing at the point of the first inspection, Cheltenham has not ruled out the possibility of pushing back the time at which racegoers are allowed to enter the racecourse.”
Willie Mullins is, unusually emotional, as he reflects on that win. His ‘good pal’ John Coleman always sent him over a horse or two over the years he says and today’s win is the culmination of that ambition. His family are there to see it with his ashes.
It’s another Ruby Tuesday!
Klassical Dream gets The Festival™ presented by @MagnersUK off to flyer in the @SkyBet Supreme Novices' Hurdle
— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 12, 2019
Supreme Novices' Hurdle result
1. Klassical Dream (R Walsh) 6-1
2. Thomas Darby (R Johnson) 28-1
3. Itchy Feet (G Sheehan) 25-1
4. Fakir D’oudairies 9-2 (Jj Slevin)
‘He was always travelling, jumped like a stag,’ says Ruby who has a lovely word for the late John Coleman, who owned Klassical Dream, before passing away last year.
Ruby Walsh gets off to a flier with Klassical Dream, trained by Willie Mullins, storming home!
False start! Everyone’s called back and we’ll try again.
The roar goes up and we’re off in the first at Cheltenham!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for our columnist Johnny Ward.
Johnny’s advocating for Angel’s Breath in the first, which is just moments away. Al Dancer will go off favourite.
‘Laurina for the Champion Hurdle’ says Fergus in the comments. What are your tips for today?
We asked Thom Malone for his fancies.
The Supreme Hurdle, the opening race on Tuesday doesn’t have the ‘Irish Banker’ of yore, but it’s not lacking depth of quality. In the past, there were the successes of Vautour and Douvan alongside the defeats of Cousin Vinny, Dunguib and Min. Even the mad Labaik was a popular winner, although the volume of people claiming to have backed him doesn’t tally with his starting price of 25/1.
This year’s Supreme had the biggest volume of entries since 2014. That openness is reflected in the betting, with Al Dancer heading the market at around 11/4. Nicky Henderson is a trainer one would expect to have won more than three renewals of this race.
He has had some serious horses beaten it in it too, such as Binocular and Sprinter Sacre. Mister Fisher (8/1) will not be the stable’s first string but has done little wrong on the track over hurdles. It looks like James Bowen, who knows him well, will ride and at the prices, he is the selection.
AP says he picked up that black eye, playing football. And he’s sticking to that story.
ITV have paired Matt Chapman and Brian Gleeson again. And it’s first blood Ireland.
The ITV coverage has begun and the question on everyone’s lips is, how’d AP McCoy get that shiner?
The first is off at 1.30, of course, with the renewal of the Supreme Novices Hurdle.
In the meantime, this long chat with Ted Walsh and Patrick Mullins is well worth your time. Favourite quote?
“You could give Ruby as big a bollocking as you ever gave a fella and he wouldn’t get upset. You’d say to him, ‘You gave that a stones of a ride.’ He’d never back answer or question it. he’d take it on board. Right up to the present day, I could ring Ruby and say: ‘You weren’t great there. Well?’ He might have a very good reason but you could still say it to him.
Let’s do this. The 2019 Cheltenham Festival is about to get underway at a really wet Prestbury Park.
The conditions are so bad in fact, that the clerk of the course has issued the following update. The possibility of tomorrow’s racing moving to Saturday is on the cards.
