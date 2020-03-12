Poll: Who do you think will win the Stayers' Hurdle today at Cheltenham?

THE STAYERS’ HURDLE is in the spotlight at Cheltenham today, the feature Grade 1 race set to go off at 3.30pm on the third day of the festival.

Last year’s winner Paisley Park is the overwhelming favourite. Since his memorable success here in 2019, there have been victories at Newbury in November and at Cheltenham in January. Jockey Aidan Coleman, trainer Emma Lavelle and owner Andrew Gemmell are back chasing more glory.

What of the challengers to the defending champion? Summerville Boy won here in 2018 when taking the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. City Island, the Martin Brassil contender, has also winning experience in the form of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Then there is Emitom for trainer Warren Greatrex, the Willie Mullins-trainer Penhill and perhaps Apple’s Jade could mark a return to form for Gordon Elliott.

But Paisley Park is clearly the leading light.

How do you see it going?

