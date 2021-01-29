BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 29 January 2021
Tomorrow's Cheltenham Trials Day meeting has been called off

Fairyhouse’s Saturday card is also subject to an inspection this afternoon.

By Press Association Friday 29 Jan 2021
Cheltenham’s Trials Day is off.
Image: PA
Image: PA

CHELTENHAM’S PRESTIGIOUS TRIALS Day meeting on Saturday has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

Officials had made people aware the meeting was in the balance due to midweek rainfall which exceeded expectations and an inspection had been called for 2pm on Friday.

An early update on Friday suggested it was touch-and-go following another wet night in the Cotswolds.

However, with standing water in places, some fences already set to be omitted and not enough space to redirect the runners around the waterlogged patches, the meeting has been called off.

Claisse said: “We were always saying that we had to hope we wouldn’t get what was forecast and we’ve had what was forecast, unfortunately.

“We’re waterlogged in too many places to find a way round and there is no prospect of any improvement in the next 24 hours.”

If there is any improvement in conditions over the next 48 hours, it will come too late to save Uttoxeter’s fixture on Sunday.

A total of 30 millimetres of rain has fallen in the past 48 hours at the venue, leaving the course waterlogged and officials with no option but to cancel following an 8am inspection on Friday.

Fairyhouse’s Saturday card is also subject to a 3pm inspection on Friday afternoon.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

