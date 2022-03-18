Membership : Access or Sign Up
Vauban storms to classy success as Townend and Mullins claim early double

State Man proves different class in County Hurdle

THERE WAS A clean sweep for the Irish in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, with Vauban powering to victory at Cheltenham and leading home four of his compatriots in the Grade One that turned into a speed test.

vauban-ridden-by-paul-townend-after-winning-the-jcb-triumph-hurdle-alongside-trainer-richie-rich-left-during-day-four-of-the-cheltenham-festival-at-cheltenham-racecourse-picture-date-friday-march Paul Townend and Rich Ricci after Vauban's win. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Paul Townend was always well placed, hunting the relatively sedate pace set by Porticello and Fil Dor before being produced wide off the final bend.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban was still on the bridle as he eased a length clear approaching the last and while he made a hash of it, landing on all fours, he soon regained his momentum.

Townend always had plenty up his sleeve and the 6-4 favourite drew readily clear up the stands rail to score by two and a half lengths from Fil Dor, trained by Gordon Elliott, whose Pied Piper ran on a further neck back third.

vauban-ridden-by-paul-townend-on-their-way-to-winning-the-jcb-triumph-hurdle-during-day-four-of-the-cheltenham-festival-at-cheltenham-racecourse-picture-date-friday-march-18-2022 Vauban on the way to winning the Triumph Hurdle. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

State Man continued the dominance of trainer Willie Mullins and piled on the misery for bookmakers at Cheltenham when powering up the hill to land a competitive renewal of the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.

The inexperienced five-year-old, who fell in a maiden hurdle at Christmas and gained his first success in a Limerick maiden last month, was sent off the 11-4 favourite under Paul Townend.

His rider was cool under pressure, making stealthy headway down the hill and being produced between the last two flights of hurdles.

