Kolbe returns from injury as Boks make one change for World Cup final

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS made a single change to his South Africa team for Saturday’s World Cup final against England [KO 9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ], with right wing Cheslin Kolbe starting.
The Toulouse man missed last weekend’s semi-final against Wales with an ankle injury but he is fit to return for the Boks in the decider versus Eddies Jones’ side at International Stadium Yokohama.
Sbu Nkosi, who started in the number 14 shirt last weekend, drops out of the otherwise unchanged matchday squad, as Erasmus once again opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on his bench.
Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, and Francois Louw – who the Boks have labeled “the bomb squad” – will once again look to provide a physical impact as replacements after the starting pack has already attempted to grind England down.
Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard will direct the team from the halfback positions, while inside centre Damian de Allende’s efforts at the gainline could be crucial.
Siya Kolisi captains the team from the back row and will win his 50th Test cap on Saturday.
South Africa (v England):
15. Willie le Roux
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Damian de Allende
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Handré Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk
1. Tendai Mtawarira
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Lood de Jager
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx
17. Steven Kitshoff
18. Vincent Koch
19. RG Snyman
20. Franco Mostert
21. Francois Louw
22. Herschel Jantjies
23. Francois Steyn
Referee: Jérôme Garcès [France].
COMMENTS