This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kolbe returns from injury as Boks make one change for World Cup final

The South Africans have gone for a 6/2 split once again on their bench.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 12:45 AM
40 minutes ago 289 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4873111

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS made a single change to his South Africa team for Saturday’s World Cup final against England [KO 9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ], with right wing Cheslin Kolbe starting.

The Toulouse man missed last weekend’s semi-final against Wales with an ankle injury but he is fit to return for the Boks in the decider versus Eddies Jones’ side at International Stadium Yokohama.

japan-rugby-wcup-south-africa Kolbe is fit again. Source: Christophe Ena

Sbu Nkosi, who started in the number 14 shirt last weekend, drops out of the otherwise unchanged matchday squad, as Erasmus once again opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on his bench.

Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, and Francois Louw – who the Boks have labeled “the bomb squad” – will once again look to provide a physical impact as replacements after the starting pack has already attempted to grind England down.

Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard will direct the team from the halfback positions, while inside centre Damian de Allende’s efforts at the gainline could be crucial. 

Siya Kolisi captains the team from the back row and will win his 50th Test cap on Saturday.

South Africa (v England):

15. Willie le Roux
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Damian de Allende
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Handré Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk

1. Tendai Mtawarira
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Lood de Jager
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx
17. Steven Kitshoff
18. Vincent Koch
19. RG Snyman
20. Franco Mostert
21. Francois Louw
22. Herschel Jantjies
23. Francois Steyn

Referee: Jérôme Garcès [France].

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie