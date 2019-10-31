Kolbe returns from injury as Boks make one change for World Cup final

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS made a single change to his South Africa team for Saturday’s World Cup final against England [KO 9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ], with right wing Cheslin Kolbe starting.

The Toulouse man missed last weekend’s semi-final against Wales with an ankle injury but he is fit to return for the Boks in the decider versus Eddies Jones’ side at International Stadium Yokohama.

Kolbe is fit again. Source: Christophe Ena

Sbu Nkosi, who started in the number 14 shirt last weekend, drops out of the otherwise unchanged matchday squad, as Erasmus once again opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on his bench.

Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, and Francois Louw – who the Boks have labeled “the bomb squad” – will once again look to provide a physical impact as replacements after the starting pack has already attempted to grind England down.

Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard will direct the team from the halfback positions, while inside centre Damian de Allende’s efforts at the gainline could be crucial.

Siya Kolisi captains the team from the back row and will win his 50th Test cap on Saturday.

South Africa (v England):

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Tendai Mtawarira

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Lood de Jager

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Steven Kitshoff

18. Vincent Koch

19. RG Snyman

20. Franco Mostert

21. Francois Louw

22. Herschel Jantjies

23. Francois Steyn

Referee: Jérôme Garcès [France].