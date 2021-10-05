Huge prize money increase set for women's major championship in 2022

A 60% INCREASE in prize money has been confirmed for the first women’s major of the 2022 season, with Chevron coming on board as the new tournament sponsors.

The prize fund for The Chevron Championship — formerly known as the ANA Inspiration — is now $5million as part of the new six-year partnership.

This comes as a major boost to players such as Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow who are both on the LPGA circuit.

The 2022 Chevron Championship will take place at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, 31 March-3 April, 2022. However, the LPGA has announced that the 2023 edition of the competition will move to a later date in the spring and will relocate to a new home, which will most likely be in the greater Houston area.

A statement from the LPGA announcing the news adds that moving the event to a later date in spring allows them to secure a long-term commitment from NBC Sports to air the Championship on network TV

“We could not be more excited to announce our partnership with Chevron,” says LPGA Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“Welcoming another leading global company to our portfolio of sponsors that believes in the power of the LPGA to inspire women leaders, to showcase human performance at the highest level and to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in all facets of life, is truly game-changing for us.

“We are so grateful for Chevron’s extraordinary commitment to the LPGA and to the overall player experience and look forward to a long and successful relationship.

“We do not make the move lightly. Since David Foster and Dinah Shore created this competition in 1972, it has held a special place in the hearts of our players and fans around the world.

“No matter where it is held, Dinah and her influence, along with the history built at Mission Hills, will be an integral part of The Chevron Championship. We thank ANA and Mission Hills for their tremendous support and look forward to celebrating the many years of tradition as we continue to add to its footprint in the history of women’s sports.”

