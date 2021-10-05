Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Huge prize money increase set for women's major championship in 2022

There will be a 60% increase in prize money for The Chevron Championship, which will come to $5 million.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 5:56 PM
8 minutes ago 72 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5566099
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A 60% INCREASE in prize money has been confirmed for the first women’s major of the 2022 season, with Chevron coming on board as the new tournament sponsors.

The prize fund for The Chevron Championship — formerly known as the ANA Inspiration — is now $5million as part of the new six-year partnership.

This comes as a major boost to players such as Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow who are both on the LPGA circuit.

The 2022 Chevron Championship will take place at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, 31 March-3 April, 2022. However, the LPGA has announced that the 2023 edition of the competition will move to a later date in the spring and will relocate to a new home, which will most likely be in the greater Houston area.

A statement from the LPGA announcing the news adds that moving the event to a later date in spring allows them to secure a long-term commitment from NBC Sports to air the Championship on network TV

“We could not be more excited to announce our partnership with Chevron,” says LPGA Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“Welcoming another leading global company to our portfolio of sponsors that believes in the power of the LPGA to inspire women leaders, to showcase human performance at the highest level and to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in all facets of life, is truly game-changing for us.

“We are so grateful for Chevron’s extraordinary commitment to the LPGA and to the overall player experience and look forward to a long and successful relationship.

“We do not make the move lightly. Since David Foster and Dinah Shore created this competition in 1972, it has held a special place in the hearts of our players and fans around the world.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“No matter where it is held, Dinah and her influence, along with the history built at Mission Hills, will be an integral part of The Chevron Championship. We thank ANA and Mission Hills for their tremendous support and look forward to celebrating the many years of tradition as we continue to add to its footprint in the history of women’s sports.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie