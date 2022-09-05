Watch: Ex-United striker Chicharito sees Panenka attempt go horribly wrong for LA Galaxy

JAVIER HERNANDEZ SENT a 97th-minute Panenka penalty attempt straight into the arms of Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp as LA Galaxy missed the opportunity to take a massive three points in their bid secure a place in the MLS playoffs.

The former Manchester United striker had already netted twice for the home side as they recovered from 2-1 down at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Chicharito then had a golden opportunity to seal his hat-trick – and all three points – with a late penalty, but Pulskamp easily collected Hernandez’s Panenka effort.

John Pulskamp read the mind of Chicharito. 🤯



Denied the hat trick and stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/Ov6zbnOiyh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 5, 2022

The 34-year old had already converted from the penalty spot in the 88th minute to level the game, having also opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Second-half goals from Johnathon Russell and Felipe Hernandez then put Kansas 2-1 up, with Chicharito’s late penalty miss ensuring the points were shared.

“It’s a mental game and I dared to take the shot, and the responsibility of not getting the two [extra] points falls on me,” Chicharito said.

“I accept it, 100%.”

“Unfortunately, I caused my team to drop two points. But I’m going to keep on working. There’s no other way and I have to accept my responsibility.”

“He [Pulksamp] guessed right and that’s it.”

