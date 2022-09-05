Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 5 September 2022
Watch: Ex-United striker Chicharito sees Panenka attempt go horribly wrong for LA Galaxy

Javier Hernandez had the opportunity to seal all three points against Sporting Kansas City and wrap up his hat-trick.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Sep 2022, 12:15 PM
31 minutes ago 1,218 Views 2 Comments
LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JAVIER HERNANDEZ SENT a 97th-minute Panenka penalty attempt straight into the arms of Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp as LA Galaxy missed the opportunity to take a massive three points in their bid secure a place in the MLS playoffs.

The former Manchester United striker had already netted twice for the home side as they recovered from 2-1 down at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Chicharito then had a golden opportunity to seal his hat-trick – and all three points – with a late penalty, but Pulskamp easily collected Hernandez’s Panenka effort.

The 34-year old had already converted from the penalty spot in the 88th minute to level the game, having also opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Second-half goals from Johnathon Russell and Felipe Hernandez then put Kansas 2-1 up, with Chicharito’s late penalty miss ensuring the points were shared.

“It’s a mental game and I dared to take the shot, and the responsibility of not getting the two [extra] points falls on me,” Chicharito said.

“I accept it, 100%.”

“Unfortunately, I caused my team to drop two points. But I’m going to keep on working. There’s no other way and I have to accept my responsibility.”

“He [Pulksamp] guessed right and that’s it.” 

