Monday 24 June, 2019
'West Ham and I have decided it would be easier to go out' - Chicharito hopeful of summer move

The Mexico forward said he would be happy to stay with the Hammers if a deal can’t be arranged.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jun 2019, 11:10 PM
46 minutes ago 2,269 Views 2 Comments
The 31-year-old striker joined West Ham in 2017.
Image: Paul Harding
The 31-year-old striker joined West Ham in 2017.
The 31-year-old striker joined West Ham in 2017.
Image: Paul Harding

JAVIER ‘CHICHARITO’ HERNANDEZ is hoping to leave West Ham this summer as the Mexican forward says his agents are working on a possible departure.

The 31-year-old striker joined West Ham in 2017 for a reported fee of around £16 million, signing a three-year contract with the London club.

He’s gone on to make 61 appearances during his time at the London Stadium, scoring 16 goals in total across all competitions.

However, nearly half of those appearances have come off the bench with Hernandez starting just 36 of those 61 matches.

And, this summer, the Mexican international is ready to push for a move away as he says he is “searching for a new club”, although he is prepared to stay at West Ham should no suitable options arise.

Chicharito has an agent in Mexico as well as a second representative as he looks to secure his future, wherever it may be.

“The team is working with us. [My agent] is the one more involved,” he said on the first episode of a Youtube series Naked Humans. ”He is Spanish so has more connections here.

He’s searching for a club, if we can move. If not I will stay with West Ham easy, happy. I have one year left, but West Ham and I have decided it would just be easier to go out.”

Prior to joining West Ham, Hernandez made his name at Manchester United after joining the Red Devils from Chivas in 2010. 

He went on to make 157 appearances at Old Trafford, while winning two Premier League titles and a Community Shield during his time with the club.

A loan stint to Real Madrid followed before the forward made a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, where he scored 39 goals across 76 matches for the Bundesliga side before moving to West Ham.

Internationally, the forward has earned 108 caps for El Tri, scoring 51 goals during his time with the Mexican National Team. 

The striker is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, with Jared Borgetti in second place with 46 career finishes.

Hernandez is not a part of Mexico’s Gold Cup roster this summer, though, as he opted not to take part to focus on the expected birth of his child this summer.

