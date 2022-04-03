Chiedozie Ogbene nets extra-time stunner at Wembley as Rotherham win EFL Trophy

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Chiedozie Ogbene scored a stunning goal in extra time as his League One Rotherham United side saw off League Two Sutton United in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium.

The Cork man also teed up Jordi Osei-Tutu’s 96th-minute equaliser which brought the game to extra time, turning smartly and squaring the ball to the Arsenal loanee with the help of a small deflection.

Ogbene’s rasping strike came in the sixth minute of extra time and gave Rotherham a 3-2 lead, with defender Michael Ihiekwe eventually consolidating their advantage with a header on 111 minutes.

SCREAMER FROM OGBENE!! 💥



Rotherham take the lead in extra-time! 🔴🔴



📺 The Papa John’s Trophy final is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from Wembley on Sky Football! pic.twitter.com/Wk04Njv0Jn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2022

“It was extremely hard for us today,” Ogbene told Sky Sports post-match. “Credit to Sutton United, they showed character today. They done everything possible but this is football — it’s just unfortunate someone has to win.

“It was coming to 90 minutes and I was just telling the boys to dig deep because you never know what can happen. Credit to the boys, we showed character. Because I said before: it’s easy to give up. To get a late, late equaliser, it changes the game and I know they felt it as well, when the crowd goes and it’s 2-2… It was the crucial moment of the game and I’m just so happy that we didn’t give up today.”

Ogbene celebrates. Source: PA

Of his goal, the Republic of Ireland winger — who scored against Belgium in the international window just gone — said: “Y’know, we all have tired legs. It sat well for me and they dropped off so I just had to take a shot and I was fortunate it went in.”

It will likely be Ogbene’s last contribution in the Papa Johns-sponsored EFL Trophy for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old has aspirations of playing his club football at a higher level — and may do so with Rotherham if they can succeed with their promotion push from Legue One.

If they fall short, however, the former Nemo Rangers Gaelic footballer may seek a move elsewhere as is he is out of contract with the South Yorkshire club at the end of this season.

Ireland U21 striker JJ Kayode also started for Rotherham in today’s Wembley final, playing an hour before he was withdrawn.