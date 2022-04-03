Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 3 April 2022
Advertisement

Chiedozie Ogbene nets extra-time stunner at Wembley as Rotherham win EFL Trophy

Just over a week after netting for Ireland against Belgium, the Cork man blasted home at the home of English football.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 7:45 PM
34 minutes ago 5,396 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5729045
Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates his goal.
Image: PA
Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates his goal.
Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates his goal.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Chiedozie Ogbene scored a stunning goal in extra time as his League One Rotherham United side saw off League Two Sutton United in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium.

The Cork man also teed up Jordi Osei-Tutu’s 96th-minute equaliser which brought the game to extra time, turning smartly and squaring the ball to the Arsenal loanee with the help of a small deflection.

Ogbene’s rasping strike came in the sixth minute of extra time and gave Rotherham a 3-2 lead, with defender Michael Ihiekwe eventually consolidating their advantage with a header on 111 minutes.

“It was extremely hard for us today,” Ogbene told Sky Sports post-match. “Credit to Sutton United, they showed character today. They done everything possible but this is football — it’s just unfortunate someone has to win.

“It was coming to 90 minutes and I was just telling the boys to dig deep because you never know what can happen. Credit to the boys, we showed character. Because I said before: it’s easy to give up. To get a late, late equaliser, it changes the game and I know they felt it as well, when the crowd goes and it’s 2-2… It was the crucial moment of the game and I’m just so happy that we didn’t give up today.”

rotherham-v-sutton-united-papa-johns-trophy-final-wembley-stadium Ogbene celebrates. Source: PA

Of his goal, the Republic of Ireland winger — who scored against Belgium in the international window just gone — said: “Y’know, we all have tired legs. It sat well for me and they dropped off so I just had to take a shot and I was fortunate it went in.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It will likely be Ogbene’s last contribution in the Papa Johns-sponsored EFL Trophy for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old has aspirations of playing his club football at a higher level — and may do so with Rotherham if they can succeed with their promotion push from Legue One.

If they fall short, however, the former Nemo Rangers Gaelic footballer may seek a move elsewhere as is he is out of contract with the South Yorkshire club at the end of this season.

Ireland U21 striker JJ Kayode also started for Rotherham in today’s Wembley final, playing an hour before he was withdrawn.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie