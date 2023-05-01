Ogbene forced off with injury but Rotherham secure Championship status

ROTHERHAM ENSURED THEY will be playing Championship football again next season with a battling 1-0 win over 10-man Middlesbrough.

The game will have raised concerns for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, however, with Chiedozie Ogbene forced off early in the game through injury. Ogbene, playing on what is his 26th birthday, was fouled when breaking clear by Hayden Hackney, and was eventually forced off after a lengthy stoppage.

Ogbene, out of contract with Rotherham at the end of the season, may have played his final game for the club. Meanwhile, Ireland’s next Euro 2024 qualifier is away to Greece on 16 June.

Rotherham have been relegated had been relegated in each of their previous three campaigns at this level but Hakeem Odoffin’s powerful second-half strike meant they secured survival ahead of what would have been a nervy final-day trip to bottom side Wigan.

Victory guarantees they cannot be caught by Reading who, following their six-point deduction, occupy the third and final relegation spot. The Royals can now only catch Huddersfield, who are three points above them, have a game in hand and a slightly better goal difference.

Middlesbrough, who have already secured a play-off berth but could have replaced Luton in third, lost defender Anfernee Dijksteel to a straight red card just before half-time and could find no way back once Odoffin struck three minutes into the second half.

Rotherham fans were calling for another red card when Paddy McNair looked like he had hauled down former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly on his way through to goal but the appeals were dismissed by referee Keith Stroud.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney