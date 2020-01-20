High praise for 'unplayable' former Limerick star following his first goal in English football

ROTHERHAM UNITED MANAGER Paul Warne was glowing in his praise of Chiedozie Ogbene after he was instrumental in a 3-0 victory that keeps the Millers at the top of League One.

Ogbene had a hand in all three goals against Bristol Rovers on Saturday. He delivered crosses for Kyle Vassell and Michael Smith to score, before the former League of Ireland star capped the win by finding the net shortly before full-time.

It was a first goal in English football for Ogbene, a lightning-quick winger who generated cross-channel interest after impressing while playing for Limerick in 2017.

The 22-year-old, who joined Limerick from hometown club Cork City, was snapped up by Rotherham last summer following a spell with Brentford.

“Chiedozie’s goal, that was reward for his second-half performance,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “I thought he was unplayable. He will have a great career if he keeps playing at that level.”

Born in Nigeria but raised in Cork, Ogbene — who was a member of the Cork City squad that won the FAI Cup in 2016 — signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Brentford in January 2018.

3️⃣ goals

3️⃣ points

5️⃣ wins in a row



It was another good day for @OfficialRUFC yesterday, who remain top of the table. #EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/wYx5Yd2TBP — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) January 19, 2020

Special day for me, Grabbing my first senior goal in the @EFL and obviously in the colors of @OfficialRUFC . A Demonstration of determination and desire from the team today 💪🏾. Also a great way to mark five years side by side with my partner in crime! Happy anniversary ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8NgsZJoeLc — Chiedozie Ogbene (@EdozieOgbene) January 18, 2020

He made nine appearances for the Championship club, as well as spending time on loan with Exeter City. Rotherham now appear to be getting the best out of Ogbene, who they signed for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal in August.

Speaking in advance of Saturday’s game, the Rotherham boss suggested that the club might find it difficult to retain Ogbene’s services if he maintains his current level of performance.

“If Chio continues in the form he is in, he will be a hard one to keep hold of I think,” Warne told The Sheffield Star.

Saturday’s win — Rotherham’s fifth in a row — was enough to keep the South Yorkshire outfit ahead of Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference as they continue their push for an immediate return to the Championship following last season’s relegation.

