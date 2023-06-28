'He'll light it up' - Chiedozie Ogbene tipped to take Premier League by storm

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE HAS been tipped to take the Premier League by storm after Luton Town confirmed his signing from Rotherham United.

The Republic of Ireland international will official complete a free transfer to the newly-promoted club on 1 July once his contract expires.

Former Rotherham teammate Georgie Kelly has hailed Ogbene’s impact as a player and a person, and believes the 26-year-old is now primed to deliver after making “the perfect move” to England’s top flight.

Speaking on The Football Family, a podcast for subscribers to The 42., Kelly said: “Chieo is a great lad, I was delighted for him. He kept it well under wraps because we were obviously always trying to figure out, asking him where he’s heading and what’s his plans.

“But he didn’t let nothing slip because he obviously had a lot of options, as you would imagine. It’s a perfect move for him. I think it’s a really, really good move for him,” Kelly continued.

“The club will suit him well, I think Luton will suit him well. I think he’ll play and he’ll get good minutes in the Premier League. He’ll light it up, I know rightly he will.

“You’d imagine they’re going to be the underdogs nearly every week when they’re playing, no matter who they’re against. That’ll suit him a little bit, being under the cosh, he’ll have to carry it and drag them out of it.

“I think it’s a great move. I think it couldn’t have been a better fit and I look forward to seeing him progress.”

Off the pitch, too, Ogbene’s loss will be felt by Kelly and his teammates. A fellow League of Ireland graduate, Ogbene began his career with Cork City before moving to Limerick and eventually heading to the UK.

Kelly, meanwhile, signed for Rotherham on the back of an impressive campaign with Bohemians in 2021.

“In terms of a fella, Chieo is an unreal person. He’s a great guy and I couldn’t be happier for someone like him to get such a move like that. It’s a huge move for him and his family.”

