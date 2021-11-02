Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

Battling but unconvincing Chiefs edge Giants after Butker kicks winning field goal

The 2020 Super Bowl champions continued to struggle as they snatched the win late on.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 8:11 AM
33 minutes ago 307 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5589527
Celebrations after Harrison Butker's winner.
Image: Ed Zurga
Celebrations after Harrison Butker's winner.
Celebrations after Harrison Butker's winner.
Image: Ed Zurga

HARRISON BUTKER KICKED a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Monday.

Butker booted the eventual winning 34-yard field goal with 67 seconds left in the fourth as the Chiefs improved to 4-4 on the season despite taking 12 penalties against the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Our guys did a heck of a job,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “The offence did a good job of getting a lot of yards and doing a lot of different things. We got to keep executing.”

Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas City rebounded from a 27-3 loss to Tennessee the week before.

Mahomes was pleased with his play after a disappointing performance against the Titans.

“The guys battled. They protected me in the pocket. I did a better job than I did last week,” he said.

Mecole Hardman had five catches for 63 yards, including a 24-yard catch-and-run on the final 55-yard march that set the stage for Butker’s fourth-quarter heroics.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had 222 yards passing with two touchdowns. Jones was sacked three times.

The Chiefs, who are favourites to win the AFC championship, committed two turnovers to raise their league-leading total to 19.

This was the Chiefs first win over the Giants since 2013.

The Giants entered Monday’s game off a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers in week seven.

“We have to eliminate the mistakes we made down the stretch,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “We cant allow a team like this to have extra opportunities. We can’t rob ourselves a chance to have opportunities of our own.”

Early in the fourth quarter, tight end Evan Engram outduelled Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen to the corner of the endzone for a touchdown catch that gave the Giants a 17-14 lead.

Later in the fourth Mahomes drove the offence far enough down the field to give Butker a chance to win the game.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We knew it was going to be a challenge. No win is given to you,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

“You have to take that approach. It’s a battle every drive, every play. You have to execute at a high level to get past your opponent.”

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie