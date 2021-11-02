Battling but unconvincing Chiefs edge Giants after Butker kicks winning field goal

HARRISON BUTKER KICKED a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Monday.

Butker booted the eventual winning 34-yard field goal with 67 seconds left in the fourth as the Chiefs improved to 4-4 on the season despite taking 12 penalties against the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Our guys did a heck of a job,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “The offence did a good job of getting a lot of yards and doing a lot of different things. We got to keep executing.”

Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas City rebounded from a 27-3 loss to Tennessee the week before.

Mahomes was pleased with his play after a disappointing performance against the Titans.

“The guys battled. They protected me in the pocket. I did a better job than I did last week,” he said.

Mecole Hardman had five catches for 63 yards, including a 24-yard catch-and-run on the final 55-yard march that set the stage for Butker’s fourth-quarter heroics.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had 222 yards passing with two touchdowns. Jones was sacked three times.

The Chiefs, who are favourites to win the AFC championship, committed two turnovers to raise their league-leading total to 19.

This was the Chiefs first win over the Giants since 2013.

The Giants entered Monday’s game off a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers in week seven.

“We have to eliminate the mistakes we made down the stretch,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “We cant allow a team like this to have extra opportunities. We can’t rob ourselves a chance to have opportunities of our own.”

Early in the fourth quarter, tight end Evan Engram outduelled Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen to the corner of the endzone for a touchdown catch that gave the Giants a 17-14 lead.

Later in the fourth Mahomes drove the offence far enough down the field to give Butker a chance to win the game.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge. No win is given to you,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

“You have to take that approach. It’s a battle every drive, every play. You have to execute at a high level to get past your opponent.”

© – AFP, 2021