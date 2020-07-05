This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Holland's Hurricanes consign Gatland's Chiefs to fourth straight defeat

Jordie Barrett was the star as the Canes recorded their first win in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 2,203 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5141853

JORDIE BARRETT WAS the start of the show on his return from injury as the Hurricanes notched their first win in Super Rugby Aotearoa by beating the Chiefs 25-18 in Hamilton.

Jason Holland’s Canes finished the game with 14 players after Scott Scrafton was sent off for two yellow cards but the Chiefs were unable to avoid their fourth defeat in a row in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Although Warren Gatland’s side had enjoyed a promising start to 2020 in the regular Super Rugby competition, the Chiefs have yet to win in Super Rugby Aotearoa and now head into a bye weekend after a defeat on home soil.

Source: All Blacks/YouTube

A 20-3 half-time deficit meant the Chiefs had huge ground to make up in the second half and they ultimately got back to within seven points but the Hurricanes were able to hold on.

Barrett – who had been out of action with a shoulder injury until today – provided the assist for Kobus Van Wyk’s early try in the right corner before flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi powered over for the Hurricanes’ second following an Ardie Savea break.

Having converted both tries, Barrett smashed over a stunning 58-metre penalty to extend the Hurricanes’ lead on the stroke of half-time.

22-year-old Barrett delivered a classy flick pass to send van Wyk away for his second try in the 60th minute, which finally sparked a Chiefs response.

Damian McKenzie’s quick-tap and dart brought Gatland’s men a penalty try and the second yellow card for Scrafton but it was the 77th minute before the Chiefs grabbed their second try when Lachlan Boshier finished off an overlap wide on the left.

While the Chiefs now head into their bye weekend, the Hurricanes are at home to the Highlanders next Sunday.

