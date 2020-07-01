This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Springbok hooker handed eight-year doping ban after third positive test

33-year-old Chiliboy Ralepelle won 25 caps for South Africa.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 9:30 AM
42 minutes ago 1,707 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5138074

FORMER SPRINGBOKS HOOKER Mahlatse ‘Chiliboy’ Ralepelle has been handed an eight-year doping ban, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport has confirmed.

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent Zeranol in an out-of-competition test last year.

Remarkably, this was the third time Ralepelle failed a drug test in a 10-year period, although the hooker’s first case concluded with a ‘no fault’ decision and he only received a reprimand.

mahlatse-chiliboy-ralepelle Ralepelle played for the Springboks as recently as 2018. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He did, however, serve a two-year ban from 2014 to 2016 on the second occasion, when he had tested positive for anabolic steroid drostanolone in an out-of-competition test during his time with French club Toulouse.

Ralepelle returned from that two-year ban to win further caps for the Springboks and played for the national team as recently as 2018. His career appears to be over now, however, after this eight-year ban for his latest doping offence.

Ralepelle has the right to appeal the decision reached by an independent doping tribunal.

The ban is due to run until 27 January 2027.

“The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel handed down its decision in two parts this week on the doping charge against former Springbok and Sharks rugby player, Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle.  The player tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019,” reads a statement from the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 

“The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel.  The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months.  The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense. 

“Ralepelle had previously tested positive on two separate occasions while playing overseas. The Zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period, however the player’s first positive case was ruled a No Fault decision and he then received a reprimand. The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense.

“The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel ruled that Mr Ralepelle must serve an eight-year ban for doping.  The ban will expire on the 27th January 2027.  The player has 21 days within which to file an appeal against the sanction.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie