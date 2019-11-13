Chilwell joking with Vardy about possible England return

Ben Chilwell and Jamie Vardy have helped propel Leicester to second in the table.

JAMIE VARDY has not discussed the possibility of representing England again with Leicester City’s players, team-mate Ben Chilwell has said.

The 32-year-old effectively retired from international duty in August 2018 to focus solely on club football with the Foxes.

He leads the Premier League scoring charts with 11 goals this season and England boss Gareth Southgate has left the door open for a return to the international scene.

However, Chilwell, who is part of the Three Lions’ squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Montenegro and Kosovo, is unsure if Vardy is interested in a recall.

“Vardy is his own person, as everyone knows,” he said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Obviously we have a laugh and joke with him, we say ‘you are doing really well, what are your thoughts?’

“He doesn’t really go into it with us. Him and Gareth have obviously spoken and come to the decision they have at the moment. That’s between them and for us to get involved would be silly.”

Fellow Leicester player James Maddison has featured in three of Southgate’s squads but has yet to make his senior international debut.

Maddison was pictured visiting a casino the day after withdrawing from England’s last squad through illness, but Chilwell feels the midfielder is ready for his first cap.

“You look at his club form, Madders is playing very well – he’s got a good thing going on with Vardy at the top of the pitch,” he said.

“He’s very focused now. He’s coming away again with England and is very happy to be here and looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play for England.”

Chilwell, who has made nine appearances for the Three Lions, conceded recent leaks from within the England set-up are to be expected and he’s not concerned about them.

We’re a very tight squad but it’s not just the team in there,” the full-back said in Tuesday’s press conference. “There are a lot of people who work at the [St George's Park Hilton] hotel involved as well.

“It’s not just an England team thing, it happens in club football as well. Stuff does always seem to come out.

“As long as we have full trust that the stuff that needs to stay confidential between the team does then we’re happy.”