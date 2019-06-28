This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland secure seventh European Games medal as Chloe and Sam Magee book semi-final spot

The Donegal siblings beat beat the Netherlands 21-19, 21-17 on Friday morning to advance to the final four.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:01 AM
11 minutes ago 149 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4701068
The siblings are now sure of a medal in the mixed doubles.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The siblings are now sure of a medal in the mixed doubles.
The siblings are now sure of a medal in the mixed doubles.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND ARE GUARANTEED yet another medal at this year’s European Games in Minsk after Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee booked their place in the semi-finals of the badminton mixed doubles on Friday morning.

The pair successfully saw off the challenge of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands with a two sets [21-19, 21-17] victory to advance to the final four and ensure at least a bronze medal on the podium in Belarus.

This morning’s brilliant win ensures Ireland’s seventh medal at the 2019 European Games.

“Amazing,” Chloe said afterwards. “We really wanted [a medal] this week, but we’ve had such a tough draw and now standing here knowing we’re going home with a medal is the most incredible feeling that you could imagine.

“We’ve battled through so many tough games, but right now it feels incredible. The first medal we won will always stand to us, but this one feels amazing.”

The Magees will now face Gabby and Chris Adcockof Team GB in the semi-finals.

“I think it’s an exciting match,” Sam added. “We’ve played them a few times. The best result we ever had was taking one set off them, so we have to take that into consideration.

“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll be under no pressure. They’re under pressure, they’re top seeds, they’re world class players and expect to win, so we have to use the other side of the coin.

“We’re coming in free — no pressure — and will try and deliver the same quality performance that we did today.”

Read next:

