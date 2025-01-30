Man City striker cites 'negative behaviour' in statement to force move

CHLOE KELLY SAYS she believes her future does not lie at Manchester City as she is no longer “prepared to tolerate negative behaviour towards her”.

The 27-year-old forward has barely played for City this season, featuring in only six Women’s Super League matches for the club and has starting one of those games this season.

It is understood City are open to letting Kelly play elsewhere and she has an offer to consider. The women’s transfer window is set to close on Thursday.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday night, Kelly highlighted that her contract is due to expire at the end of the season and said she has “accepted my future is not at this club”.

She said: “A message from me. For a long time I’ve tried to work through professional challenges privately, not commenting publicly, but with my situation increasingly being debated in the public domain I feel it’s time to be open and transparent and you heard it from my perspective.

“A key lesson I have learned in my life is that while I can’t control someone’s negative behaviour towards me, I can control how long I am prepared to tolerate it.

“From day one I’ve felt so much love from my team-mates and the fans. With my contract expiring in June I’ve accepted my future is not at this club beyond then.”

Kelly joined City from Everton in 2020 and lifted the FA Cup with the club in the delayed 2019-20 season.

The England winger scored the match-winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany and cited this summer’s European Championship in Switzerland as a motivation as she aims to “be happy again”.

Kelly added: “With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot to represent my country. Something which has always filled me with such pride and it is a true honour to do so.