Chloe Mustaki joins Bristol City from Shelbourne

Mustaki is the latest Shelbourne player to seal a move to the UK in recent weeks.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Jul 2022, 10:39 AM
BRISTOL CITY WFC have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Chloe Mustaki from Shelbourne. 

Mustaki is the latest Shelbourne player to seal a move to England in recent weeks, following the departure of Jessica Ziu to West Ham. Saoirse Noonan also returned to Durham after her loan deal expired.

After returning from a long-term injury, she made 22 appearances for Shels and was part of the 2021 Women’s National League winning side. 

Mustaki also became a regular for Vera Pauw’s Ireland team and started the World Cup qualifier draw with Sweden in Gothenburg. 

“My time at Shelbourne over the years has been memorable in many ways,” said Mustaki.

“I’ve benefitted on and off the pitch from having fantastic players and dedicated staff around me, and I can’t thank the club enough for the support they showed me throughout my injury.

“Wishing the team every success for the rest of the season, once a red, always a red.”

