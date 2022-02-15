Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

Mustaki called up to Ireland squad in Spain after two-year hiatus

The Shelbourne star is in line for a delayed debut, having been drafted in to replace Niamh Farrelly.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 2:45 PM
54 minutes ago 709 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5683699
Chloe Mustaki in action for Ireland at the 2019 World University Games.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Chloe Mustaki in action for Ireland at the 2019 World University Games.
Chloe Mustaki in action for Ireland at the 2019 World University Games.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CHLOE MUSTAKI IS back in the Republic of Ireland women’s national team set-up after almost two years away. 

The Shelbourne star sustained a horrific cruciate ligament knee injury on the eve of a potential senior debut for the Girls In Green; in training the day before the 1-0 Euro qualifier win in March 2020.

Mustaki, 26, endured a long road to recovery, overcoming setbacks as detailed in an in-depth interview with The42 late last year, and now returns to Vera Pauw’s squad after a successful league-winning comeback with the Reds.

The Dubliner replaces Niamh Farrelly im the 27-strong Pinatar Cup squad, who will not be risked due to a knock suffered on club duty with Glasgow City.

Former Charlton Athletic player Mustaki, who can play in defence or midfield and has captained her country at underage and World University Games level, will report into Ireland camp in La Manga ahead of tomorrow’s opener against Poland [KO 2.30pm Irish time].

The rest of the squad was unchanged as of this morning, with Mustaki’s Shels team-mate Abbie Larkin also among those in line for a debut in Spain, where Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey gears up for her 100th cap. 

Heavy squad rotation is expected across the three upcoming games, with Megan Campbell unlikely to feature tomorrow as she works her way towards an international return.

The Pinatar Cup tournament acts as crucial preparation before the restart of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign in April, when Pauw’s side travel to group heavyweights Sweden.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie