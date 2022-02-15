Mustaki called up to Ireland squad in Spain after two-year hiatus

Chloe Mustaki in action for Ireland at the 2019 World University Games.

Chloe Mustaki in action for Ireland at the 2019 World University Games.

CHLOE MUSTAKI IS back in the Republic of Ireland women’s national team set-up after almost two years away.

The Shelbourne star sustained a horrific cruciate ligament knee injury on the eve of a potential senior debut for the Girls In Green; in training the day before the 1-0 Euro qualifier win in March 2020.

Mustaki, 26, endured a long road to recovery, overcoming setbacks as detailed in an in-depth interview with The42 late last year, and now returns to Vera Pauw’s squad after a successful league-winning comeback with the Reds.

WNT Squad Update 🇮🇪



Chloe Mustaki called in ahead of Wednesday's opening game of Pinatar Cup 🏆



Full Squad 👉 https://t.co/ZOTMOjPr5x#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ty6DSgM8OX — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 15, 2022

The Dubliner replaces Niamh Farrelly im the 27-strong Pinatar Cup squad, who will not be risked due to a knock suffered on club duty with Glasgow City.

Former Charlton Athletic player Mustaki, who can play in defence or midfield and has captained her country at underage and World University Games level, will report into Ireland camp in La Manga ahead of tomorrow’s opener against Poland [KO 2.30pm Irish time].

The rest of the squad was unchanged as of this morning, with Mustaki’s Shels team-mate Abbie Larkin also among those in line for a debut in Spain, where Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey gears up for her 100th cap.

Back in the Ireland #WNT 😍



Shelbourne’s Chloe Mustaki has been called up to the Ireland international camp.



What a return to action @CMustaki has had since her injury 🇮🇪 #DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/sQv0iVzWF7 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) February 15, 2022

Heavy squad rotation is expected across the three upcoming games, with Megan Campbell unlikely to feature tomorrow as she works her way towards an international return.

The Pinatar Cup tournament acts as crucial preparation before the restart of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign in April, when Pauw’s side travel to group heavyweights Sweden.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).